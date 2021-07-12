ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Murtaza inspects sanitation, drainage works

PPI 12 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Barrister Murtaza Wahab Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development, visited different areas of the city on Sunday to review development of sanitation and drainage works.

He also issued orders to the local bodies and district administration present on the spot. Wahab said that PPP's Sindh government instead of believing in rhetorics believed in practical steps.

"We will fully bring back the traditional spirit of Karachi with the cooperation of citizens. The city's parks will also be completely restored." He reached Baghe Rustam Park in Clifton on morning and issued orders to KMC officials to renovate the park. DG Parks Taha Saleem and KMC officials briefed the Sindh Government spokesperson on the renovation of the park.

The officials said in the briefing that works on renovation and rehabilitation of the park had been going on with full vigour. KMC's Parks Department has also started clearing the debris. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the park should be reopened to the public by planting more plants and trees in the park.

The Sindh government will rehabilitate all the parks in the city. He asked the citizens to keep their parks clean and avoid littering in the parks. "Inshallah, with the cooperation of citizens, we will make the whole of Sindh, including Karachi, lush green," he added. Wahab met the residents of the Chiniot community and DHA at the residence of PTI leader Sardar Aziz Khan at Defence Phase 7 and had breakfast with them. Barrister Murtaza Wahab listened to the problems of the residents and assured them that they would be resolved soon.

PPP leader Najmi Alam and workers were also present on the occasion. Later, Sindh government Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab left for different visiting the parts of the city.

He inspected the carpeting and development works of Gul Bai Chowrangi Road and Keamari Road and also spoke to the media. He said that this is a very important area of the city where thousands of small and large vehicles pass through the area daily. In the previous rains, the area, especially Gulbai Chowrangi, was severely affected.

A new storm water drain has been constructed here now to divert rainwater to the Lyari River, Barrister Murtaza Wahab added. He said that the promise made by the PPP Government in Sindh is to be fulfilled and said that he came here today and saw that the development work was going on vigorously.

He also visited the site area and reviewed the development works in the site area. He said that there are 15 major and minor roads on the site are out of which three have been completed and work on other roads is also in progress. Fire Brigade Road will be completed soon.

Police Station Road and other roads will also be completed soon. Wahab said that Sindh government was fulfilling its promises made to the citizens to resolve their problems on a priority basis. Criticism of the Sindh government is unwarranted because if anyone is working in the country, it is the PPP's Sindh government, he concluded.

