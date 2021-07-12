AVLC arrests gang of car lifters

KARACHI: Seven-member suspected gang of cars lifter including two women were arrested by the Anti-Vehicles Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Karachi police. The AVLC has recovered six reportedly stolen cars from the arrested alleged car lifters, said police sources on Sunday. The arrested accused are identified as Shujaat, Danish, Attaullah, Ehtesham, Daniyal, Qurat-ul-ain and Kanwal. The recovered cars have been reportedly stolen from different parts of Karachi.