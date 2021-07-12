Judges asked to avoid using social media

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item "LHC asks judges of lower judiciary to avoid using social media" carried by the newspaper yesterday. According to it, the Lahore High Court Chief Justice directed the judges of the lower judiciary to restrict their social activities and avoid using social media.

This development highlights the importance of the development of guidance material to help judges effectively deal with challenges, including various social media apps or tools. The high courts, in my humble opinion, could examine the Global Integrity Network's guidelines and other material that highlights in great detail various risks and opportunities in using social media. It is, however, needless to say that social media gives us the ability to discover what is happening in the world in real-time.

Javed Khan (Lahore)

