Several KP politicians: Authorities take back special security

PESHAWAR: The concerned authorities on Sunday have withdrawn special police security from several politicians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The key leaders included Awami National Party's senior vice-president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Aimal Wali Khan, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam and others.
Responding to the act, PML-N president termed it as a criminal move, adding that these leaders had already escaped attacks. Who will be held responsible if these leaders encounter any mishap? he asked.
