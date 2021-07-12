Six labourers injured in coalmine explosion

QUETTA: Six coal miners sustained burn injuries in an explosion that occurred in coal mine in Marwar area of Balochistan on Sunday. Four coal miners have been retrieved while search for other two was in progress. According to rescue sources, six coal miners sustained injuries in an explosion in a coal mine of Marwar.

Four injured were retrieved and shifted to the burn ward of Bolan Medical Complex Hospital, Quetta for treatment while search for two other trapped miners was underway till filing this report.

The injured include Bismillah, 39, son of Ghulam Farooq Achakzai resident of Eastern Bypass, Abdul Manan, 25, son of Abdul Rauf Kakar, resident of Sirki Road Quetta, Asmatullah, 22, son of Shaista Khan Achakzai, resident of Chaman and Muhammad Alam, 20, son of Juma Khan Achakzai, resident of Tuba Achakzai.