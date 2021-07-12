ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,582
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
973,284
1,98024hr
4.09% positivity
Sindh
346,360
Punjab
348,085
Balochistan
27,961
Islamabad
83,647
KPK
139,313
SoftBank leads new funding round in Gympass, valuing startup at $2.2bn

Reuters 12 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: Gympass, which makes gym memberships more accessible for corporate employees, has raised $220 million in a funding round led by existing investor SoftBank Group Corp , more than doubling the startup's valuation to $2.2 billion.

Other investors participating in the round included General Atlantic, Moore Strategic Ventures, Kaszek and Valor Capital Group, the New York-headquartered company will announce later on Tuesday.

Founded in Brazil, Gympass allows companies to offer gym access to employees through a network of over 50,000 gyms and studios around the world.

The company, valued at more than $1 billion in a 2019 funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund and the SoftBank Latin America Fund, through its platform also offers therapy and sleep guidance services to its clients such as McDonald's, Accenture, KPMG and Santander.

Gympass is currently clocking double-digit subscriber growth month-over-month as companies seek programs for hybrid workplaces fueled by the pandemic, and its US fitness partners include Gold's Gym, Soulcycle, F45 and Crunch Fitness. "We've already seen a surge in gym and studio visits as countries begin to open up, and we fully expect even greater momentum as people head back to the office," said Cesar Carvalho, co-founder and chief executive officer of Gympass. The funding will help Gympass expand in the United States and push into new categories as people re-focus on their well-being in the aftermath of the pandemic.

SoftBank Gympass Valor Capital Moore

