ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,597
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
975,092
1,80824hr
3.85% positivity
Sindh
347,478
Punjab
348,309
Balochistan
27,994
Islamabad
83,764
KPK
139,463
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Turkish envoy graces live music series

  • Arts Council Pakistan's Sound Spirit aims to create a platform for new talent to enhance their skills and to promote cultural activities in the city.
APP Updated 12 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Out-standing performances of music maestros Afaq Adnan, Shahid Rehman, Intezar Hussain and others were enjoyed and appreciated by Consul General of Turkey in Karachi, Tolga Uchak and other notables in the second episode of live music series at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), powered by the music academy of the Arts Council.

Turkish CG Tolga Uchak, ACP President Mohammad Ahmed Shah, Governing Body members Of the Arts Council and others attended the event, said a spokesperson of ACP on Sunday.

The event took place at two different venues of the council in two different stages.

The first session of the program was considering the dynamic performances of young individuals and vital bands including the name Mahnoor Sehar, Newton Mushtaq, Muneeb, Hassan Asif, Abdul Rafay, Waeez Wajid, Noor Latif, Rubab player Zain, Rimsha Qureshi, Sami Amiri, Khizer with Team, Jam Bro'z, Osaid Tabrez Band, Gumaan Band and Qirtaas Band. The vibrant session was concluded with a drum circle performance curated by Shams-ul-Arifeen.

The second session was the main stage featuring with spirited performances of music maestros Afaq Adnan, Shahid Rehman, Intezar Hussain, Bilal Brohi, Nimra Rafiq, Ali Asad, Arman Rahim, Mustafa Khan, and Mustafa Baloch.

The vibrant performances of emerging bands including Karachi Orchestra ft. Mahi Dahi & Wahab Bhugti, Kashmir Band, ACMA The Band, and Hashtags.

Director of the special program of music, Ahsan Bari addressing the ceremony said, Sound Spirit aimed to create a platform for the new talents to enhance their skills and to promote the cultural activities in the city.

Arts Council ACP Turkish Arts Council of Pakistan envoy music series Afaq Adnan

Turkish envoy graces live music series

Afghanistan installs anti-missile system at Kabul airport: India pulls staff from Kandahar consulate

China accuses US of 'unreasonable suppression'

AJK, Northern Areas: Vaccination certificate a must for hotel bookings

Gas pipeline: Russia concerned at reports?

International transport operators: FBR to charge Rs15m insurance guarantee

CCP chairperson facing conflict of interest accusations?

CPEC projects: Pakistan, China working towards ensuring transparency: NAB chief

Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane

President cautions against issues posing threats to economy

Israel to deduct Palestinian money over 'terror' payments

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.