ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,582
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
973,284
1,98024hr
4.09% positivity
Sindh
346,360
Punjab
348,085
Balochistan
27,961
Islamabad
83,647
KPK
139,313
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (July 11, 2021) and the forecast for Monday (July 12, 2021)....
Recorder Report 12 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (July 11, 2021) and the forecast for Monday (July 12, 2021).

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                    TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad          38-30 (ºC) 25-00 (%)       36-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Karachi            36-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%)       36-30 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Lahore             30-24 (°C) 46-00 (%)       31-26 (°C) 47-00 (%)
Larkana            42-29 (ºC) 05-00 (%)       36-31 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas         38-30 (ºC) 25-00 (%)       37-29 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad       30-21 (°C) 63-00 (%)       30-21 (°C) 55-00 (%)
Peshawar           32-25 (ºC) 46-00 (%)       30-25 (ºC) 65-00 (%)
Quetta             34-20 (ºC) 02-00 (%)       33-20 (ºC) 04-00 (%)
Rawalpindi         28-22 (°C) 65-00 (%)       28-23 (°C) 76-00 (%)
Sukkur             41-30 (ºC) 05-00 (%)       37-31 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       7:25 pm                      (Today)
Sunrise:                      5:49 am                   (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

