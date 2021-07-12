Pakistan
The Weather
12 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (July 11, 2021) and the forecast for Monday (July 12, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 38-30 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 36-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Karachi 36-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 36-30 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Lahore 30-24 (°C) 46-00 (%) 31-26 (°C) 47-00 (%)
Larkana 42-29 (ºC) 05-00 (%) 36-31 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 38-30 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 37-29 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 30-21 (°C) 63-00 (%) 30-21 (°C) 55-00 (%)
Peshawar 32-25 (ºC) 46-00 (%) 30-25 (ºC) 65-00 (%)
Quetta 34-20 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 33-20 (ºC) 04-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 28-22 (°C) 65-00 (%) 28-23 (°C) 76-00 (%)
Sukkur 41-30 (ºC) 05-00 (%) 37-31 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:25 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:49 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
