England win Pakistan series with 52-run victory in 2nd ODI

LONDON: England beat Pakistan by 52 runs in the second one-day international at Lord's on Saturday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.

Pakistan, set 248 to win in a match reduced by rain to 47 overs per side, were dismissed for 195 with six overs left after Saud Shakeel had made 56, his maiden ODI fifty.

Lewis Gregory took 3-44 after the Somerset all-rounder made a valuable 40 in England's 247.

Phil Salt top-scored for the home side with 60 -- his maiden ODI fifty and James Vince made 56, with Hasan Ali taking 5-51 in what was the first ODI at Lord's since England's dramatic 2019 World Cup final win over New Zealand.

This series concludes with a day/nighter at Edgbaston on Tuesday.