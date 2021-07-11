Pakistan's Covid positivity crosses 4%, 1,980 cases reported in a single day

(Karachi) Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity rate crossed 4% with 1,980 new infections reported during the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported on Sunday.

The country’s overall virus tally has reached 973,284.

The latest figures released by the NCOC also stated that 27 more people succumbed to the deadly disease in a single day, pushing the nationwide death toll to 22,582.

As many as 48,382 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, out of which results of 1,980 patients came back positive. The positivity ratio amounted to 4.1%.

There are a total of 37,499 active cases in the country at present as 908 more people recover from the disease in a single day, taking the number of recovered people to 913,203.

On June 7, Pakistan reported a positivity rate of 3.02 percent. On June 4, a positivity rate of 3.58 percent was recorded which was the lowest in three months with 83 deaths and 1,893 new Covid cases.

Similarly, on June 6 the country recorded a Covid positivity ratio of 3.10 percent with 76 deaths and 1,629 infections. Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement that the drop in infection rate was due to effective policies & timely interventions of the government.

Earlier in March, the Covid positivity rate rose to above 10 percent. In April, it gradually declined and reached eight percent. Then again, the positivity rate started declining and in May it was reported lower than seven percent. In the first three days of June (current month), the positivity rate continued to decline and remained below four percent.