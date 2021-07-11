Senate session summoned
11 Jul 2021
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the session of Senate to meet on July 12 (Monday) at the Parliament House. The session will commence at 4:30 p.m., said a notification.
Post-Covid: Delta puts brakes on return to normality
Senate session summoned
Petroleum levy at lowest level in 6 years: Gill
LPG taxes, duties: Stakeholders to meet today
Higher fee structure: FBR allowed to hire lawyers
Platform for devolved system: NEC and CCI need to be strengthened: Umar
India's investment appears to be sinking: DG ISPR
Khalilzad heads to Pakistan
Surge in Delta variant cases put authorities on high alert
10th CPEC JCC meeting on 16th: Asim
Eid-ul-Azha on 21st
Read more stories
Comments