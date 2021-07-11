Bilawal leaves for US

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, on Saturday, left for the United States of America (USA) for a week-long visit. Bilawal will hold key meetings in New York and Washington, while Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah is already in the US.

According to the sources, Aseefa Bhutto will likely to lead campaign for Azad Jammu and Kashmir election, which will be held on July 25, in the absence of her brother, Bilawal. The sources said that Bilawal would hold important meetings with the US authorities during his one-week stay. He will also address a conference.

While talking to media outside the Parliament House a few days ago, Bilawal had said that he had no plans of meeting the US President, Joe Biden, during his visit. Earlier on July 4, Sindh Chief Minister Shah had left for the US.

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, while reacting to news of Bilawal's travel abroad, said that the PPP chairman can visit the United States as many times as he wants but Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his 5-year term no matter what.

