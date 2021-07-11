ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
'edotco' wins Frost & Sullivan's award

11 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The edotco Group ("edotco"), the leading end to end integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, was presented with the Frost & Sullivan's award of "Asia Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year" for 2021 for the fifth consecutive year. Alongside this prestigious award the company also announced that it has achieved the most aspired Top 10 Global tower company ranking, according to the TowerXchange.

Adlan Tajudin, Chief Executive Officer, edotco Group, said, "Both of these achievements recognise our work across the region. We have continued to play the role of key infrastructure partner in the nations we are present. We bring the latest in next generation technologies, sustainable innovations and best practices to all these countries ensuring our nation building commitment is fulfilled even in these unprecedented Covid-19 times. Even more so during these trying times, the teams at edotco have been determined on ensuring connectivity is available to allow these nations to maintain economic and social growth". "This award is testament of the great teams at edotco. The new normal has forced us to adopt new ways of working and they have showcased agility and determination to ensure we continue to deploy the right shared infrastructure and achieve our national digital goals" he added.

Notwithstanding the challenges presented with the pandemic, in 2020 edotco successfully fulfilled their commitments to customers across the region, deployed a series of sustainable design innovations and renewable energy offerings across its footprint as well as initiated partnerships towards the deployment of smart street furniture and next generation technologies in their mature operating countries. The organization also reported successfully reducing its carbon emissions by 58% per site while continuing to champion sustainability infrastructure development and practices throughout the region.-PR

