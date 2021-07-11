Pakistan partners with 'Changing Diabetes in Children'

KARACHI: The Changing Diabetes(r) in Children partnership has announced, Pakistan as its 16th country partner and marked the kick-off activities to support children and adolescents with type-1 diabetes in Pakistan.

Changing Diabetes in Children is a project of Novo Nordisk which will be implemented by the Health Promotion Foundation to facilitate the access that children and adolescents living with type 1 diabetes need through hospitals and clinics.

The project is endorsed by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination under their existing MoU with Novo Nordisk. The partnership has a clear goal: That no child should die from diabetes. In time, it is hoped 4000 children will be enrolled into the partnership where they can learn about living with diabetes and receive support and education.

Supporting a child living with type-1 diabetes requires more than just insulin and equipment. Clinics, supply chains, family education, medical supplies, and regular monitoring are all vital parts of the safety net the partnership is committed to providing.

With this new collaboration the partnership will strive to deliver treatment and medicines while improving awareness developing supply chains to reach the thousands of children estimated to be living with type-1 diabetes in Pakistan.

Expressing her thoughts, Deputy Director (Programmes) Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Dr Samra Mazhar said, "In Pakistan there is an opportunity to improve the diagnosis and access to medicines needed by children living with type-1 diabetes.-PR

