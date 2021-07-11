Bilawal pays tribute to Bilour

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Awami National Party (ANP) leader Shaheed Haroon Bilour was a democratic and brave leader. The PPP chairman said this in a message on the death anniversary of ANP leader Haroon Bilour.

He said the sacrifices of Bilour and his family for democracy and progressive thinking in Pakistan would always be remembered. He said that martyr Haroon Bilour's sacrifice would not go in vain. He said that the struggle and sacrifices of the democrats for the rights of the people in Pakistan is an unforgettable chapter of human history.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021