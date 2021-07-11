ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
LUMS bags CASE Platinum Award

Recorder Report 11 Jul 2021

KARACHI: LUMS has won the global Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) Platinum Award 2021 in the 'Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion' category for its National Outreach Programme (NOP). The CASE Platinum Awards recognise the world-class programmes and practices in educational advancement.

"The power of intentionality rippled through this entry like a rock tossed in still water. This program's ability-through disciplined outreach and coordination-to identify talent from all parts of Pakistan is impressive. This entry displayed sustainability and growth, and could be a model for organizations and universities globally, if willing to be intentional and make the financial investment. We appreciated the varied layers of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging expressed in the students served," noted the CASE Platinum Award judges.

CASE is a prestigious not-for-profit organisation dedicated to educational advancement with global institutions who share the goal of championing education to transform lives and society. LUMS was selected from among nearly 300 entries submitted from across the world for the eight award categories. LUMS represented the Asia-Pacific region in the international round of this competition, as it was selected as a regional finalist earlier this year.

Speaking about this achievement, LUMS founding Pro Chancellor Syed Babar Ali said, "It is a moment of great pride for us and we feel immensely gratified for this recognition. This award belongs to everyone who played a role in refining individual aspects of this programme and shaping a broader path in making quality higher education accessible to more and more students from underserved areas of the country."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

