ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,555
3524hr
Pakistan Cases
971,304
1,82824hr
3.8% positivity
Sindh
345,269
Punjab
347,793
Balochistan
27,863
Islamabad
83,513
KPK
139,162
Karachi now ranks among four worst cities of the world: PSP

Recorder Report 11 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Syed Mustafa Kamal has criticized "the poor performance of Sindh government for doing nothing for the city of Karachi in its last 13 years of rule".

Kamal recalled that with Rs300 billion during his tenure as mayor, Karachi ranked among one of the 12 fastest growing cities of the world which is still regarded by all, while the PPP government in Sindh spent Rs10,242 billion from the federation under the NFC award in the last 13 years, yet today Karachi has become one of the four worst livable cities of the world.

The PPP cannot even show 10 big projects in Karachi, he said.

He expressed these views while addressing a gathering of industrialists and business tycoons at a reception hosted in his honour by S M Munir, head of the United Business Group, at the residence of the renowned industrialist and business leader, Zubair F Tufail.

He deplored that it was a pity that well-known industrialists were closing their factories and moving to other cities. The closure of a single factory would extinguish the stoves of more than a thousand families.

"Time has proven that no one but us can fix the problems of Karachi - Pakistan's economic engine," he said.

Syed Mustafa Kamal said that "when the industrialists of Pakistan's economic hub have so much confidence in me", then instead of sponsoring a single hospital, a single school or some water pumps for the betterment of the people, they should sponsor the PSP so that the party fixed the problems within the system, and eventually all the hospitals, schools and water management under the local bodies could benefit the people of Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Government PSP Syed Mustafa Kamal Zubair F Tufail

