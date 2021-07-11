Karachi now ranks among four worst cities of the world: PSP

KARACHI: Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Syed Mustafa Kamal has criticized "the poor performance of Sindh government for doing nothing for the city of Karachi in its last 13 years of rule".

Kamal recalled that with Rs300 billion during his tenure as mayor, Karachi ranked among one of the 12 fastest growing cities of the world which is still regarded by all, while the PPP government in Sindh spent Rs10,242 billion from the federation under the NFC award in the last 13 years, yet today Karachi has become one of the four worst livable cities of the world.

The PPP cannot even show 10 big projects in Karachi, he said.

He expressed these views while addressing a gathering of industrialists and business tycoons at a reception hosted in his honour by S M Munir, head of the United Business Group, at the residence of the renowned industrialist and business leader, Zubair F Tufail.

He deplored that it was a pity that well-known industrialists were closing their factories and moving to other cities. The closure of a single factory would extinguish the stoves of more than a thousand families.

"Time has proven that no one but us can fix the problems of Karachi - Pakistan's economic engine," he said.

Syed Mustafa Kamal said that "when the industrialists of Pakistan's economic hub have so much confidence in me", then instead of sponsoring a single hospital, a single school or some water pumps for the betterment of the people, they should sponsor the PSP so that the party fixed the problems within the system, and eventually all the hospitals, schools and water management under the local bodies could benefit the people of Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021