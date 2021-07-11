ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
'High-tech companies committed to developing hands on technical manpower'

Recorder Report 11 Jul 2021

KARACHI: "High-tech companies of Pakistan are committed to developing hands on technical manpower at university level," said Dr Arshad Ali, convener of Pakistan Aerospace Council. Elaborating on the subject, Dr. Arshad Ali underlined the role of close liaison between universities and their surrounding businesses have on development of students' employability skills in the next generation of technologies.

Dr. Muhammad Mujahid, vice chancellor of the Pak Austria Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST), welcomed the 25-member delegation and made detailed presentation on university programs and facilities. He also shared with the delegation the progress and future plans with regard to Artificial Intelligence, Data Storage and Technology Park.

Dr Mujahid said that "the university focused on singular mission of skilling Pakistan in close cooperation with industry".

Each member of the visiting companies gave presentation on the technology, products, processes and technical resources of their companies.

The interaction lasted for about six hours during which a detailed understanding was developed for various forms of collaboration between PAF-IAST and Pakistan Aerospace Council.

Dr. Nasser Khan, project director, said that such hi-tech industries are the true strength of Pakistan and need to be respected at every level.

He also spoke about the excellent prospects which could emerge for the day's interaction and result in lasting, fruitful relationship and the resulting high quality of the students which would be produced.

