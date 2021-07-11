ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,555
3524hr
Pakistan Cases
971,304
1,82824hr
3.8% positivity
Sindh
345,269
Punjab
347,793
Balochistan
27,863
Islamabad
83,513
KPK
139,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM's efforts to ensure food security lauded

Recorder Report 11 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain has lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure food security and demanded that the results of these initiatives should be visible without delay.

Pakistan was a food exporter during the 1980s and 1990s but now it is importing food worth billions of dollars resulting in food inflation and this matter can be resolved by focusing on agriculture development, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the availability of food, water, jobs, energy, and other things have failed to keep pace with rising population. He said that twenty years ago 2400 calories were available for people in Pakistan which is now reduced to 2300 calories while people in Nepal have a per capita calorie consumption of 2800 and Bangladeshi people consume 2500 calories.

Similarly, he said, water availability has reduced to less than 1000 cubic meters per capita in Pakistan as subsoil water is also receding while the efforts to conserve water and reduce wastage has left much to be desired.

Annually water worth 20 billion dollars find its way to the sea which has become a major threat to agriculture, industry and the country, he noted. The demand and supply gap of water will jump to one hundred million acre-foot which will result in severe problems, he said, adding that the population in India and Bangladesh is increasing by one percent per annum while the ratio is over a hundred percent higher in Pakistan which is putting resources and infrastructure under pressure, slowing down services and increasing poverty.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Khan Mian Zahid Hussain food inflation President Pakistan Businessmen

PM's efforts to ensure food security lauded

LPG taxes, duties: Stakeholders to meet today

Higher fee structure: FBR allowed to hire lawyers

Platform for devolved system: NEC and CCI need to be strengthened: Umar

Senate session summoned

India's investment appears to be sinking: DG ISPR

Khalilzad heads to Pakistan

Surge in Delta variant cases put authorities on high alert

10th CPEC JCC meeting on 16th: Asim

Eid-ul-Azha on 21st

US mulling downsizing embassy in Kabul amid deteriorating security situation: WSJ

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.