No room for complacency in Covid-19 battle

It is heartening to note that the country has been ranked among best-performing countries for handling the Covid-19 situation. Pakistan has been ranked at number 3 after Hong Kong and New Zealand. This is no small feat. The federal and provincial governments deserve commendation for helping the country achieve this great feat.

Having said that, I would request the government that people must be asked to keep on following the Covid-19 SOPs in order to deal with the fourth pandemic wave in an effective manner as there is no room for complacency in the Covid-19 battle.

Hashim Khan (Peshawar)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021