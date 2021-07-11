Sir Syed Ta'aleem Conference held

LAHORE: Sir Syed Ta'aleem Conference was organized under the aegis of Centre for Social Justice on Saturday in Lahore. A day long deliberations on Sir Syed Ahmed Khan's contribution for the cause of educational enlightenment among the Muslims of Indian subcontinent, found a conspicuous relevance in the current educational context of Pakistan.

The conference was attended by academics, intellectuals, educationists, students and government officials including Dr Murad Raas (Minister for Education, Punjab), Ejaz Alam Augustine (minister for human rights & minorities affairs) Bushra Anjum Butt(MPA Punjab) while the great, great- Grandson of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan was the guest of honour.

Guest of Honor, Syed Masood Ahmed, the great-grandson of Sir Syed while addressing the audience said the political context of a new colonization of a proud civilization was facing an existential crisis which impacted the Muslims of the subcontinent in particular.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021