Robbers loot cash, other valuables worth Rs14,478,000 in 20 incidents

ISLAMABAD: Armed robbers, dacoits and snatchers stole or looted cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables worth Rs14,478,000 in 20 incidents of crime against property in the various parts of capitol city during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, gangs of car lifters also remained active in the city as they stole or snatched six four wheelers and 18 motorbikes worth millions of rupees in the same period.

Out of 20 cases of crime against property reported to the city's different police stations during the last week, robbers and dacoites struck at 13 various localities in the city and stole or snatched cash, gold ornament and other valuables worth Rs13,323,000, and armed snatchers snatched cash and valuables worth Rs1,155,000 from seven people. In the same period, 10 people mostly women were kidnapped from the various jurisdictions during the last week.

During the last week, auto thieves stole cars including (MNA-5150)belonging to Ali Kamran, (JF-182) belonging to Saqib, (GTD-3217) belonging to Sadhir Khan, (LEF-1108) belonging to Samil Atif, (MJ-070) belonging to Muhammad Numan, and (LXI-487) belonging to Aqeel.

Carjackers lifted 13 bikes from the city during the last week including (AFM-626) belonging to Asad Sardar, (AZN-714) belonging to Mumstar, (RIR-5352) belonging to Imdad Khan, (RIO-387) belonging to Zahid Rasool, (RIQ-1708) belonging to Ahmed, EQ-418 belonging to Ferman, (FM-975) belonging to Irfan Haider,"Applied for" belonging to Danish Ali,(AZQ-735) belonging to Saleem Raza, "Applied For" belonging to Umer Farooq, (UL-182)belonging to Qasir Abbas, L-2777 belonging to Abdur Rehman, (SI-7917) belonging to Ghulam Yahya, AM-5157 belonging to Tariq Mehmood, VP-970 belonging to Ahmed, HQ-614 belonging to Abdul Qayyum, RNO-9590 belonging to Ali Hassan, and a bike "applied for" belonging to Saddam Hussain, and another "applied for" bike belonging to SajjadUllah.

During the last week, the most favourite areas for the criminal gangs were within the limits of Industrial Area, Koral, Karachi Company, Kohsar, and Sabzi Mandi police station.

Auto thieves stole four vehicles and robbers stuck at various places in the limits of Industrial Area police station during the last week.

Unidentified persons snatched a mobile phone worth Rs250,000 from son of Fiaz Muhammad at Sector I-8/4 jurisdiction of Industrial Area police station.

Furthermore, unidentified robbers broke locks of Muhammad Qasim's house and looted cash Rs1,025,000.

In the same period, motor vehicle thieves stole four vehicles and robbers looted a house in the jurisdiction of Koral police station. Unidentified robbers stole cash, gold ornaments worth Rs750,000 from the house of Yasir Mehmood at Janghi Seeda in the limits of Koral police station.

