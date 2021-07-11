ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
PM real advocate of Kashmir,says CM

Recorder Report 11 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has adopted a courageous stance over the Kashmir issue as he is a real advocate of Kashmir.

"The PM Imran Khan has raised the Kashmir issue boldly with Modi Sarkar and the whole nation is fully aware that the former rulers made a vicious attempt to sell the Kashmir cause and preferred their vested interests on it," the CM said, adding: "In the previous regimes, personal relations were promoted instead of solving the Kashmir dispute."

The CM maintained that PM Imran Khan has highlighted Kashmir's issue at every international forum in a comprehensive manner. He added that senseless people of the opposition are still engaged in political point scoring on the important issue of Kashmir. Neither it suits the opposition nor it is in the best national interest, he warned.

In a statement, the CM also condemned the statements made during the Azad Kashmir election campaign and said that those who are doing the politics of do and die should apologize from the nation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the whole nation and the government is standing beside their Kashmiris brothers and sisters, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

