Punjab govt focusing on health sector’s uplift

LAHORE: The PTI-led Punjab government has planned to construct new DHQ hospitals in Chiniot, Hafizabad and Chakwal with an amount of Rs 16.6 billion apart from setting up cardiology units in Bhakkar and Bahawalnagar hospitals in the current fiscal year.

One of the key initiatives that the Punjab government undertook is the provision of Health cards to under-privileged households so their healthcare needs may be effectively met. Over 5.4 million households have received health cards until now and by December 2021 the health card will provide universal health coverage to the 110 million inhabitants of Punjab.

Other health related interventions by the Punjab government include immunization of over 81% of its children; induction of over 32,000 healthcare professionals to improve the provision of healthcare to people; up-gradation of 49 nursing schools and introduction of a new service structure of nurses.

As per budget document, in 2021-22, development budget of Rs. 78 billion has been proposed for the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department.

