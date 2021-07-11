ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
All major rivers continue to flow normally: FFC

APP 11 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers of the Indus River System (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing normal. According to daily FFC report on Saturday, present Combined Live Storage of three main reservoirs is 2.858 MAF (21.14 percent of 13.516 MAF).

As per Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore, yesterday’s strong trough of Westerly Wave over North-western Afghanistan lies over Northern Afghanistan with Seasonal Low over Northern Balochistan. Moist currents from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are penetrating into the upper parts of the country up to 5000 feet.

The FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity with isolated Heavy Falls over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala & Lahore Divisions) including upper catchments of all the major rivers, besides, isolated thunderstorm/rain over Faisalabad & DG Khan Divisions of Punjab and Balochistan (Kalat Division) during the next 24 hours.

Significant rainfall events reported during the past 24 hours include: Hafizabad = 63 mm, Jhelum = 42 mm, Lasbela = 15 mm & Panjgur = 10 mm.

For the ensuing 72 hours, FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered to fairly widespread thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated Heavy Falls over upper catchments of all the major rivers including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha & Lahore Divisions of Punjab.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity may also occur over Punjab (Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan & Bahawalpur Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & DI Khan Divisions) and Northeastern Balochistan during the same period.

Jhelum River Chenab River FfD FFC Federal Flood Commission Indus River System

