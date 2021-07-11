LHCBA questions elevation of SHC judge to SC

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) President Maqsood Ahmad Buttar has questioned the proposed elevation of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar of the Sindh High Court “being a junior judge”.

The LHCBA statement said: “the elevation of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar being 5th in the seniority list is not only against the spirit of judgment of the Supreme Court in Al-Jihad Trust case but also tantamount to demoralizing senior judges of the SHC. “Until the Judicial Commission of Pakistan undertakes and completes framing of transparent criteria for appointments to the apex court, it is perilous to discard the seniority principle.”

