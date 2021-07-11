ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,555
3524hr
Pakistan Cases
971,304
1,82824hr
3.8% positivity
Sindh
345,269
Punjab
347,793
Balochistan
27,863
Islamabad
83,513
KPK
139,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Automart: car prices in Karachi

Recorder Report 11 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The prices of different makes and models of cars prevailing in Karachi in the week ended Saturday (July 10, 2021).

===========================================================================
                                            Prices
Product Description                                    Fully
                                          Standard      A/C          Loaded
                                             Model     Model          Model
===========================================================================
                                      Non-Metallic   Metallic
===========================================================================
SUZUKI
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto 660cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto VX                                 1,113,000/-                       -
Alto VXR                                1,335,000/-                       -
Alto VXL                                1,521,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WAGONR-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WagonR VXR                              1,530,000/-                       -
WagonR VXL                              1,610,000/-                       -
WagonR AGS                              1,760,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
CULTUS-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cultus VXR                              1,655,000/-                       -
Cultus VXL                              1,830,000/-                       -
Cultus Auto Gear Shift                  1,975,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
SWIFT-1300cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Swift DLX 1.3 Navigation                1,972,000/-                       -
Swift DLX Automatic 1.3 Navigation      2,148,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
JIMNY-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jimny GA MT                             4,490,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VITARA-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Vitara GLX 1.6                          6,500,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOLAN-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VX Euro II                              1,049,000/-                       -
Cargo Van Euro II                       1,075,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
RAVI Pickup-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ravi Euro II                            1,034,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOYOTA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3               2,669,000/-                       -
Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3                2,519,000/-                       -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5             2,899,000/-                       -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5              2,719,000/-                       -
Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3                2,589,000/-                       -
Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3                 2,409,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Manual 1.6                3,109,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Automatic 1.6             3,249,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis CVT-i 1.8                 3,579,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Grande 1.8 
(Beige Interior)                        3,869,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Grande CVT-i 1.8 
(Black Interior)                        3,889,000/-                       -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Deckless                  3,569,000/-                       -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Standard                  3,819,000/-                       -
Hilux 4x4 S/C Standard 2.8              5,169,000/-                       -
Hilux E 2.8                             5,859,000/-                       -
Hilux REVO G 2.8                        6,429,000/-                       -
Hilux REVO G Automatic 2.8              6,779,000/-                       -
Hilux REVO V Automatic 2.8              7,379,000/-                       -
Fortuner 2.7 G                          7,649,000/-                       -
Fortuner 2.7 VVTi                       8,899,000/-                       -
Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4                    9,269,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
HONDA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Civic 1.5 Rs Turbo                      4,564,000/-                       -
Civic 1.8 i-VTEC CVT                    3,614,000/-                       -
Civic Oriel 1.8 i-VTEC CVT              3,864,000/-                       -
Accord 1.5L VTEC Turbo                 11,999,000/-                       -
BR-V i-VTEC S                           3,374,000/-                       -
CR-V 2.0 CVT                           10,700,000/-                       -
1.3L & 1.5L (City, Aspire, BR-V, Civic Filer 50,000 OR 1.8L (Civic) 75,000.
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Toyota Honda suzuki Automart car prices in Karachi

Automart: car prices in Karachi

LPG taxes, duties: Stakeholders to meet today

Higher fee structure: FBR allowed to hire lawyers

Platform for devolved system: NEC and CCI need to be strengthened: Umar

Senate session summoned

India's investment appears to be sinking: DG ISPR

Khalilzad heads to Pakistan

Surge in Delta variant cases put authorities on high alert

10th CPEC JCC meeting on 16th: Asim

Eid-ul-Azha on 21st

US mulling downsizing embassy in Kabul amid deteriorating security situation: WSJ

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.