Automart: car prices in Karachi

KARACHI: The prices of different makes and models of cars prevailing in Karachi in the week ended Saturday (July 10, 2021).

=========================================================================== Prices Product Description Fully Standard A/C Loaded Model Model Model =========================================================================== Non-Metallic Metallic =========================================================================== SUZUKI --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alto 660cc --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alto VX 1,113,000/- - Alto VXR 1,335,000/- - Alto VXL 1,521,000/- - --------------------------------------------------------------------------- WAGONR-1000cc --------------------------------------------------------------------------- WagonR VXR 1,530,000/- - WagonR VXL 1,610,000/- - WagonR AGS 1,760,000/- - --------------------------------------------------------------------------- CULTUS-1000cc --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cultus VXR 1,655,000/- - Cultus VXL 1,830,000/- - Cultus Auto Gear Shift 1,975,000/- - --------------------------------------------------------------------------- SWIFT-1300cc --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Swift DLX 1.3 Navigation 1,972,000/- - Swift DLX Automatic 1.3 Navigation 2,148,000/- - --------------------------------------------------------------------------- JIMNY-1600cc --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jimny GA MT 4,490,000/- - --------------------------------------------------------------------------- VITARA-1600cc --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Vitara GLX 1.6 6,500,000/- - --------------------------------------------------------------------------- BOLAN-800cc --------------------------------------------------------------------------- VX Euro II 1,049,000/- - Cargo Van Euro II 1,075,000/- - --------------------------------------------------------------------------- RAVI Pickup-800cc --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ravi Euro II 1,034,000/- - --------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOYOTA --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 2,669,000/- - Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 2,519,000/- - Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 2,899,000/- - Toyota Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5 2,719,000/- - Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 2,589,000/- - Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3 2,409,000/- - Corolla Altis Manual 1.6 3,109,000/- - Corolla Altis Automatic 1.6 3,249,000/- - Corolla Altis CVT-i 1.8 3,579,000/- - Corolla Altis Grande 1.8 (Beige Interior) 3,869,000/- - Corolla Altis Grande CVT-i 1.8 (Black Interior) 3,889,000/- - Hilux 4x2 S/C Deckless 3,569,000/- - Hilux 4x2 S/C Standard 3,819,000/- - Hilux 4x4 S/C Standard 2.8 5,169,000/- - Hilux E 2.8 5,859,000/- - Hilux REVO G 2.8 6,429,000/- - Hilux REVO G Automatic 2.8 6,779,000/- - Hilux REVO V Automatic 2.8 7,379,000/- - Fortuner 2.7 G 7,649,000/- - Fortuner 2.7 VVTi 8,899,000/- - Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4 9,269,000/- - --------------------------------------------------------------------------- HONDA --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Civic 1.5 Rs Turbo 4,564,000/- - Civic 1.8 i-VTEC CVT 3,614,000/- - Civic Oriel 1.8 i-VTEC CVT 3,864,000/- - Accord 1.5L VTEC Turbo 11,999,000/- - BR-V i-VTEC S 3,374,000/- - CR-V 2.0 CVT 10,700,000/- - 1.3L & 1.5L (City, Aspire, BR-V, Civic Filer 50,000 OR 1.8L (Civic) 75,000. ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021