Railways' revenue up by Rs1.5bn during FY21

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has increased revenue by Rs1.5 billion during the financial year (FY) 2020-21, stated the chairman of the state-owned enterprise.

Railways Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani also congratulated Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nisar Ahmed Memon and his team on this achievement.

Presiding over a meeting on train operations, safety, track inspection, feedback and accident prevention at the Railway headquarters on Saturday, he said that the Railways' revenue was increasing.

“We need to focus on track inspection, capacity building and awareness creation to improve our operational efficiency, safety and customer care," he said.

The PR chairman said that the Federal Government Inspector of Railways (FGIR) and the Chief Operating Superintendent of Safety should be provided with all the required personnel to improve the quality of facilities and ensure the safety of people.

He said that short-, mid- and long-term plans should be made for the recruitment of technical personnel as well as a rundown for the next two years to know how many people were retiring and how many people needed to be recruited.

Earlier, the newly appointed Chief Finance Officer Railways Mohammad Hamid Mahmood gave a briefing to the Railways chairman on how to increase revenue and improve financial matters.

Gilani said that the Railways staff and officers should coordinate with the business development advisor to set priorities for increasing revenue.

The chairman said that during the Eid holidays, the focus should be on track inspection and vigilance so that there are no shortcomings.