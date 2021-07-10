ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Senators, PM discuss Balochistan situation

APP 10 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Senator Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti and Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and discussed the political situation of the province.

The meeting discussed several matters relating to the impact of the government's development package on the economy and the life of common man in Balochistan.

Balochistan Imran Khan political situation Anwarul Haq Kakar Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti

Senators, PM discuss Balochistan situation

SPI up 0.07pc WoW

NEDB established: Govt takes firm step towards export boost

All stranded expatriates to be brought back by 20th: minister

Pakistan initiates three anti-dumping probes: WTO

Site of Dadhocha dam: Notices issued to land developers

FY 2021: Oil production rises by 24pc

Situation in Afghanistan is bad and out of Pakistan's control: Moeed Yusuf

NCOC recommends banning air travel for unvaccinated people from August 1

Pakistan's garment workers lost over Rs13.5 billion in ‘wage theft’ during Covid-19: report

Pakistan's carmakers announce price reduction as tax cuts take effect

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters