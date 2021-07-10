ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
FY 2021: Oil production rises by 24pc

Recorder Report 10 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan domestic oil production has increased by 24 percent to 75,575 bpd during the fiscal year ended on June 30, (FY21).

The last year’s production was lower due to Covid-19 led lockdowns, which restricted overall throughput of oil and gas fields amidst lower demand, experts said.

Pakistan oil production in the fourth quarter of FY21 was down by 3 percent on QoQ to 74,736bpd as decline was visible in nearly all major fields given below namely Nashpa, Adhi, MakoriEast, Maramzai, Chanda, Mardankhel and Makori Deep (to the tune of 2-17 percent), Shankar Talreja at Topline Securities said.

Production from Tal Block fields like Makori East, Mardankhel, Makori Deep etc. dropped due to Annual Turn-Around (ATA) in Mid Apr-2021, he added.

Production from KPD fields also declined due to Annual Turn-Around at the end of Jun-2021.

Two new oil fields were injected into during the quarter (1) Benariand (2) Gagani, with cumulative production flows of ~70-80bpd.

Pakistan domestic gas production remained flattish on QoQ to 3,509mmcfd during the fourth quarter of FY21, despite gas shortages making headlines during last couple of weeks of June-2021.

Increase in gas flows was witnessed from Uch field (up 10 percent on QoQ) and Mari field (up 3 percent on QoQ). The flows from the latter increased despite lower offtake to FFC (because of turnaround) as Mari diverted flows to the national grid (Guddu), Shankar Talreja said.

Kandhkot field’s production declined by 4 percent on QoQ due to lower demand by Gencos.

During FY21 gas production declined by 2 percent to 3,511mmcfd mainly due to 13 percent and 17 percent decline in flows from Qadirpur and Kandhkot, respectively.

During the outgoing quarter, two new wells were injected in production line namely Benari and Gagani, with cumulative flows of 7-8mmcfd.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

