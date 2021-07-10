LHC allows flying activities at Walton airport for eight weeks

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday allowed flying activities at Walton airport initially for eight weeks and observed that the court will see if the alternative provided was suitable or not and rose till September 09. Justice Ali Baqar Najafi was hearing several petitions against taking over of the airport by the Punjab government and hindrance in the lawful business of Lahore Flying Club.

The court asked counsel of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) how long it will take to set up an alternate venue for Walton airport. The counsel said it will take eight to 22 weeks for the shifting of the infrastructure to a new place. At this, the court directed the CAA that all flying activities be restored for a minimum period of eight weeks.

The petitioners Lahore Flying Club, flight instructors at Walton Airport and others contended that the government promulgated Lahore Central Business District Development Authority Ordinance, 2021 on February 4 in violation of the due process of law to close down abruptly the operations of flying club.

