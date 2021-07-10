ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC allows flying activities at Walton airport for eight weeks

Recorder Report 10 Jul 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday allowed flying activities at Walton airport initially for eight weeks and observed that the court will see if the alternative provided was suitable or not and rose till September 09. Justice Ali Baqar Najafi was hearing several petitions against taking over of the airport by the Punjab government and hindrance in the lawful business of Lahore Flying Club.

The court asked counsel of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) how long it will take to set up an alternate venue for Walton airport. The counsel said it will take eight to 22 weeks for the shifting of the infrastructure to a new place. At this, the court directed the CAA that all flying activities be restored for a minimum period of eight weeks.

The petitioners Lahore Flying Club, flight instructors at Walton Airport and others contended that the government promulgated Lahore Central Business District Development Authority Ordinance, 2021 on February 4 in violation of the due process of law to close down abruptly the operations of flying club.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Lahore High Court civil aviation authority Justice Ali Baqar Najafi Lahore Flying Club

LHC allows flying activities at Walton airport for eight weeks

Minister, NSA bring Afghan conundrum under the spotlight

Govt-KE AA talks hit impasse over ‘equity and fairness’ clause

G20 finance chiefs back global tax deal

NCOC recommends banning air travel for unvaccinated

Azhar takes up service delivery issues with chairmen of Discos’ boards

Sale of POL products: Ogra asked to ensure ‘comprehensive’ monitoring system

Pakistan welcomes Iran’s engagement with Taliban, Afghan govt

Taliban say they control 85pc of Afghanistan

FBR unveils Export Facilitation Scheme-2021

SPI up 0.07pc WoW

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.