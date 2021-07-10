Coca-Cola, MoFA launch book to showcase arts, culture

ISLAMABAD: Coca-Cola Pakistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commemorated Pakistan's leading music brand, Coke Studio and launched a book titled 'Beyond the Wave - transcending boundaries.'

This event was held in the Foreign Office open-air lawns as part of the Foreign Minister's Public Diplomacy Initiative to showcase Pakistan's culture and arts. Several foreign dignitaries, government officials, business leaders, celebrities, and socialites attended.

This collaboration seeks to promote cross-cultural understanding, an exchange of ideas, and a respect for traditions as a tool to strengthen international relationships. The book traces the journey of Coke Studio from its genesis with the first season in 2008 to 2021's Season 14. The book is a powerful narrative of how Coke defined music as a passionate ode to the #SoundOfPakistan.

On YouTube alone, the Coke Studio channel has over 10 million subscribers and about 2.8 billion total views, making it the most loved Pakistani music identity. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, "History tells us that the subtle forces of cultural diplomacy have impact and can create understanding among peoples from different backgrounds. I am therefore delighted to collaborate with Coke Studio, to bring Pakistan's true image to the world: one of optimism, youth, unity and peace."

He also added that the book will be sent to each of the Pakistani embassies across the globe. Fahad Ashraf, VP and General Manager at The Coca-Cola Export Corporation for Pakistan and Afghanistan region said, "We are honored to receive this recognition from The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and be able to collaborate on Coke Studio's musical journey. I want to thank everyone who has contributed to the arts and culture of our nation and to Coke Studio's bridge-building legacy in the past 14 years."

At the launch, the book was formally presented to the Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi by Coca-Cola. The event also included a panel hosted by Ahmed Wahab Shah, the director marketing at Coca-Cola Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He spoke with Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, more popularly known as Xulfi, who will be taking over as the producer of Coke Studio Season 14 and to journalist Fifi Haroon who talked about the inclusion and diversity that Coke Studio always represents. The event ended with a signature Coke Studio performance by maestro Qawals - Farid Ayaz and Abu Muhammad.

