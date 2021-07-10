ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Rahoo slams Centre for ‘destroying’ crops in Sindh

Recorder Report 10 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahoo, Friday, slammed the federal government for “destroying crops in Sindh due to its wrong policies.”

Addressing a presser in the federal capital, Rahoo said, Sindh was receiving water lesser than its officially entitled quota. He demanded ‘judicial probe’ into the matter. The minister strongly criticized IRSA (Indus River System Authority) and WAPDA (Water and Power development Authority) for providing water to Sindh lesser than its entitled quota. “Both IRSA and WAPDA are engaged in blame-game. IRSA has passed the blame on WAPDA and hold the latter responsible for water shortage. How is it possible that WAPDA is taking decisions on its own out of free will?” he said.

Ismail Rahoo said “The crops of cotton and rice are getting destroyed in Sindh but there is no one to hold the federal government accountable,” he said. “All this is happening right under the nose of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” Rahoo alleged. He denied federal government’s claims that Sindh was being provided water in surplus. “They (federal government officials) told too many lies - they said that wheat witnessed bumper crop - and then they had to import wheat,” he said. Rahoo said federal government deliberately blocked provision of water to Sindh out of politically motivated reasons. Sindh should be provided 5000 cusecs water from Guddu Barrage daily, he demanded.

Wapda irsa Ismail Rahoo crops in Sindh

