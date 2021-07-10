Sindh E&T Dept collects Rs99.698bn

KARACHI: Sindh Excise and Taxation department has collected Rs. 99.698 billion in the financial year 2020-21 as compared to the collection of Rs.77.884 billion made during the last fiscal year.

According to details, the department has collected Rs.9.52 billion as motor vehicle tax and Rs.82.659 billion as infrastructure cess while Rs.1679.875 million as property tax and Rs.600.764 million as professional tax. Similarly, Rs.101.346 million was collected as cotton fee and Rs.37.248 million on entertainment duty.

