Shell, KE inaugurate electric vehicle charging station

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) and K-Electric (KE) today inaugurated the first ‘Rapid Charger’ station with a capacity of 50 kWh for electric vehicles at the Shell Askari-4 forecourt located at Rashid Minhas Road.

This initiative follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both companies earlier this year; pursuant to which, Shell will establish electric-vehicle (EV) charging stations at strategic locations in Karachi, and KE, in its capacity as Karachi’s sole power supplier, will ensure enhanced power supply to the agreed locations.

Branded as ‘Shell Recharge’, this innovative facility - the first among others planned in the near future - will contribute to the Federal Government’s commitment for a more sustainable energy future. These sites will also offer a suite of value-added services aimed at enhancing the Shell customers experience. A special demonstration of the rapid-charging process was given to stakeholders attending the inauguration ceremony to provide product knowledge, training, and test drives.

Speaking at the inauguration, Taha Magrabi, General Manager Retail of Shell Pakistan Limited stated that: “Shell Recharge in Pakistan is a step towards cleaner energy solutions and is inline with the government’s strategy to promote electric vehicles in Pakistan. We are most pleased to collaborate with K-Electric, who share our passion to innovate…”

K-Electric’s Chief Strategy Officer, Naz Khan also expressed her pleasure on the operational launch of this visionary initiative and said: “Currently, 46 percent of Pakistan’s energy emissions come from burning fossil fuels. Of that, half is contributed by the transport sector. Thus, initiatives like this are vital to our nation’s long-term energy and environmental sustainability. KE is proud to be part of this project alongside Shell Pakistan. To play our own role in reducing carbon footprint, KE is currently generating 250 MW of Karachi’s energy from renewable sources, with plans to add 350 MW more sources of renewable energy in the near future.”

Under its proposed Automobile Policy 2021-2026, the Federal Government is envisioning removal of duties on imported EVs, a 1 percent tax on EV parts for local manufacturing, 1 percent sales tax for locally assembled EV’s of up to 50kwh (sedans) and light commercial vehicles. The government has also proposed no Federal Excise Duty on EVs, 1 percent duty on imported EV charging equipment and aims to allow for duty free importing of machinery for the local manufacturing of EVs.—PR

