ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister terms PM ‘true ambassador of Kashmir’

Recorder Report 10 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a true ambassador of Kashmir.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, the minister said PM Imran Khan has not only taken the Kashmir issue on international forums but also exposed the real face of India in front of the world.

The minister of state said the prime minister raised the voice of Kashmiris at all international forums including the United Nations and the OIC. He said Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmir cause at any cost.

Habib said the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz is trying to deceive the people of Azad Kashmir by claiming herself a Kashmiri. He said people of Azad Kashmir will reject the PML-N in the upcoming elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Maryam Nawaz OIC Imran Khan Farrukh Habib

Minister terms PM ‘true ambassador of Kashmir’

Minister, NSA bring Afghan conundrum under the spotlight

Govt-KE AA talks hit impasse over ‘equity and fairness’ clause

G20 finance chiefs back global tax deal

NCOC recommends banning air travel for unvaccinated

Azhar takes up service delivery issues with chairmen of Discos’ boards

Sale of POL products: Ogra asked to ensure ‘comprehensive’ monitoring system

Pakistan welcomes Iran’s engagement with Taliban, Afghan govt

Taliban say they control 85pc of Afghanistan

FBR unveils Export Facilitation Scheme-2021

SPI up 0.07pc WoW

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.