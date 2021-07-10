Minister terms PM ‘true ambassador of Kashmir’

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a true ambassador of Kashmir.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, the minister said PM Imran Khan has not only taken the Kashmir issue on international forums but also exposed the real face of India in front of the world.

The minister of state said the prime minister raised the voice of Kashmiris at all international forums including the United Nations and the OIC. He said Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmir cause at any cost.

Habib said the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz is trying to deceive the people of Azad Kashmir by claiming herself a Kashmiri. He said people of Azad Kashmir will reject the PML-N in the upcoming elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021