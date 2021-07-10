KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 144,325 tonnes of cargo comprising 101,965 tonnes of import cargo and 42,360 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Friday.

The total import cargo of 101,965 comprised of 48,065 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 53,900 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 42,360 tonnes comprised of 40,160 tonnes of containerized cargo, 200 tonnes Bulk Cargo, 42,360 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

As many as 7133 containers comprising of 2895 containers import and 8235 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1249 of 20’s and 816 of 40’s loaded while 02 of 20’s and 06 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1066 of 20’s and 677 of 40’s loaded containers while 528 of 20’s and 645 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were 02 ships namely DAE WON and Sofia Express have berth at Karachi Port on Friday.

Only one ship namely Northern Dexterity was sailed out from Karachi Port on 09-07-2021.

There were 11 cargos namely Aframax Rio, Spring 3, MSC Patnaree 111, As Sicilia, Value Smile, MT Lahore, Hyundai Prestrice, MSC Jasmine, Kota Lumba, Thorswind and Grace were due on Friday.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by ten ships to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Palm Kernel, Natural gas, Furnace oil and Soya bean oil, out of them, a bulk cargo carrier ‘BW Rye’ sailed out to sea on Friday (today) morning, and three more ships, Express Athens, Irenes Ray and Knag Huan are expected to sail from QICT and PIBT on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 199,401 tonnes, comprising 169,001 tonnes imports cargo and 30,400 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,150 Containers (3,550 TEUs imports and 1,600 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are eight ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them two ships, N-Amathhia and White Purl & another ship ‘Safmarine Ngami’ carrying Soya bean, Petroleum gas and Containers are expected take berths at FAP, EVTL and QICT on Friday (today), 9th July-2021, while a container vessels ‘Diyala’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, 10th July-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021