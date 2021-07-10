ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
THE RUPEE: Bullish trend

BR Research 10 Jul 2021

KARACHI: On Friday, PKR broke its week long downward slide and moved up against USD in both inter-bank and open markets albeit by relatively a smaller margin in open market on last day of the week. It also went up against AED and SR while remaining unchanged against Euro in open market. In global currency markets, risk sensitive currencies dipped in the wake of growing concerns regarding Delta variant of COVID-19.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the inter-bank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 30 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 159.10 and 159.20 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 159.60 and 160.10 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 186 and 187.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 15 paisas for buying and 25 paisas for selling closing at 43 and 43.15 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 15 paisas for buying and 25 paisas for selling as well closing at 42 and 42.15 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 159.60
Open Offer     Rs 160.10
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 159.10
Offer Rate     Rs 159.20
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee showed strength as it recovered its day earlier losses versus the American dollar and the British pound in the local currency market on Friday.

Following lack of buying spree in the market, the US dollar opened on a negative note and remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session. As a result, the dollar ended lower for buying and selling at Rs 159.30 and Rs 160.50 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 159.50 and Rs 160.80 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Similarly, the rupee also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 217.50 and Rs 219.20 against Thursday’s closing trend of Rs 218.50 and Rs 220.00 respectively, they said.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained Rs 1 against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs 160.60 (buying) and Rs 160.70 (selling) against last rate of Rs159.60(buying) and Rs 159.70(selling).

It closed at Rs 160.60 (buying) and Rs 160.70 (selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs106,000 (selling) and Rs106.100 (selling).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

