Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 9, 2021). ==================================== BR...
10 Jul 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 9, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,182.72
High: 5,235.78
Low: 5,178.86
Net Change: (-) 51.54
Volume ('000): 410,545
Value ('000): 12,410,509
Makt Cap 1,188,763,751,886
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,410.37
NET CH. (-) 133.48
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,201.00
NET CH. (-) 33.67
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,719.06
NET CH. (-) 52.01
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,034.22
NET CH. (-) 41.49
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,593.97
NET CH. (-) 102.47
------------------------------------
As on: 09-July-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.