KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 9, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,182.72 High: 5,235.78 Low: 5,178.86 Net Change: (-) 51.54 Volume ('000): 410,545 Value ('000): 12,410,509 Makt Cap 1,188,763,751,886 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,410.37 NET CH. (-) 133.48 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,201.00 NET CH. (-) 33.67 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,719.06 NET CH. (-) 52.01 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,034.22 NET CH. (-) 41.49 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,593.97 NET CH. (-) 102.47 ------------------------------------ As on: 09-July-2021 ====================================

