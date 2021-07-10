ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Recorder Report 10 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend       BC-2 Start        AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             Bonus/          Date            EOGM
                                   From          To            Right         Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Attock Refinery Limited #      06-07-2021     12-07-2021                                 12-07-2021
(NITG-ETF) NIT Pakistan
Gateway                        12-07-2021     12-07-2021       9% (F)       08-07-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur
Limited #                      07-07-2021     13-07-2021                                 13-07-2021
Chashma Sugar Mills
Limited #                      04-07-2021     14-07-2021                                 14-07-2021
(BAFLTFC7) Bank
Alfalah Limited                01-07-2021     15-07-2021
Agritech Limited #             09-07-2021     15-07-2021                                 15-07-2021
Hum Netwok Limited             09-07-2021     16-07-2021         NIL                     16-07-2021
Century Paper &
Board Mills Limited #          10-07-2021     16-07-2021                                 16-07-2021
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited #                      12-07-2021     19-07-2021                                 19-07-2021
(BYCOSC) Byco
Petroleum Pakistan Limited     12-07-2021     19-07-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Limited #   12-07-2021     19-07-2021                                 19-07-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited #              13-07-2021     19-07-2021                                 19-07-2021
Kot Addu Power
Company Limited                13-07-2021     19-07-2021      50% (ii)      09-07-2021
SME Leasing Limited #          17-07-2021     26-07-2021                                 26-07-2021
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd #    19-07-2021     26-07-2021                                 26-07-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited #                      21-07-2021     27-07-2021                                 27-07-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Bin
Qasim Limited #                23-07-2021     27-07-2021                                 27-07-2021
Hinopak Motors Limited         20-07-2021     28-07-2021         NIL                     28-07-2021
Fauji Foods Limited #          22-07-2021     28-07-2021                                 28-07-2021
(UBLTFC5) United Bank
Limited                        16-07-2021     29-07-2021
Macter International Limited   20-07-2021     29-07-2021     17.03% R**     16-07-2021
Exide Pakistan Limited         22-07-2021     29-07-2021         NIL                     29-07-2021
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited #   23-07-2021     29-07-2021                                 29-07-2021
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines
Limited                        28-07-2021     29-07-2021       40% (F)      26-07-2021   29-07-2021
786 Investments Limited #      23-07-2021     30-07-2021                                 30-07-2021
Mian Textile Industries
Limited                        27-07-2021     03-08-2021         NIL                     03-08-2021
(KELSC5) K-Electric
Limited                        27-07-2021     03-08-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.155/- per share **

