Kibor interbank offered rates
10 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (July 9, 2021).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 6.90 7.40
2-Week 6.95 7.45
1-Month 7.02 7.52
3-Month 7.20 7.45
6-Month 7.41 7.66
9-Month 7.50 8.00
1-Year 7.57 8.07
==========================
Data source: SBP
