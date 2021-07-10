ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (July 9, 2021). ========================== KIBOR...
10 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (July 9, 2021).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week       6.90     7.40
2-Week       6.95     7.45
1-Month      7.02     7.52
3-Month      7.20     7.45
6-Month      7.41     7.66
9-Month      7.50     8.00
1-Year       7.57     8.07
==========================

Data source: SBP

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

