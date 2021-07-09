SMEDA to hold webinar on ‘Selling on Amazon from Pakistan’ on July 15

ISLAMABAD: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organise a one-day webinar with the theme, 'Selling on amazon from Pakistan', for profitable business growth on July 15 (Thursday).

The session will be organised under the National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, and will extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium business, according to officials in the authority.

The training would provide information around introduction to e-commerce, marketplaces, how to create a seller account on Amazon, what is product hunting, product sourcing and listing as well as marketing.

The session is likely to be attended by small business owners and their staff, women participants, women-owned SMEs, emerging and existing entrepreneurs and others.