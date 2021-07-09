Power-sharing is a way to avoid civil war in Afghanistan: Qureshi

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that power-sharing is a way to avoid civil war in Afghanistan.

Speaking at the Senate's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Friday, Qureshi said it is Pakistan's desire that Afghanistan does not plunge into civil war again.

He maintained that Pakistan wants a dignified return of Afghan refugees to be made part of the Afghan peace process.

The foreign minister pointed out that Iran has an important role regarding Afghanistan which cannot be overlooked.

"Pakistan's relations with Iran have further strengthened. We are establishing border markets with Iran."

Shah Mahmood Qureshi warned that in the case of the Afghan Taliban strengthening across the border, TTP could also increase its influence that could harm Pakistan.

He further highlighted the important role Turkey had in the Afghan peace process and said that better initiatives were taken under the banner of the Istanbul peace process.

Last month, addressing the inaugural session of the Pak-Afghan Bilateral Dialogue, Qureshi said Pakistan cannot be held responsible for the crises in Afghanistan and will continue to play a positive role in the success of intra-Afghan peace talks.

He stated Pakistan's reconciliatory role and the agreement between the US and Taliban in Doha will help maintain peace in the region. He maintained that Pakistan's efforts have been recognised internationally as part of the solution and not part of the problem.

He said there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict, adding that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and the whole region. He said that there are spoilers inside and outside Afghanistan and both parties should be fully cognisant of their nefarious designs.