ANL 32.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
ASC 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
ASL 24.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
BOP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
FCCL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.21%)
GGGL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
GGL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.05%)
HUMNL 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
JSCL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.36%)
KAPCO 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.61 (-10.11%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.22%)
MDTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.28%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
NETSOL 172.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.67%)
PACE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.65%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
PTC 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.03%)
SNGP 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.2%)
TELE 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
TRG 174.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.14%)
UNITY 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,223 Decreased By ▼ -7.65 (-0.15%)
BR30 27,217 Decreased By ▼ -85.97 (-0.31%)
KSE100 47,831 Decreased By ▼ -221.85 (-0.46%)
KSE30 19,238 Decreased By ▼ -128.09 (-0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Three killed, 30 injured in Bangladesh factory fire

  • Mohammad Saiful, a factory worker who escaped the fire, said there were dozens of people inside when the blaze began
AFP 09 Jul 2021

RUPGANJ: A massive blaze in a Bangladesh factory killed three people and injured at least 30 with some people jumping from the upper floors to escape the fire, police said.

It was unclear how many people were trapped inside, though distraught relatives outside and other factory workers said they feared that others may have not escaped.

Fires are common in Bangladesh due to lax enforcement of safety rules. In February 2019 70 people died when an inferno ripped through several Dhaka apartment blocks.

Police and witnesses said the fire broke out at Hashem Food and Beverage factory in Rupganj, an industrial town outside Dhaka, about 5:00 pm Thursday (1100 GMT) and was still raging on Friday morning.

"Three people have died after they sustained burn injuries," Jayedul Alam, regional police chief, told AFP.

Fire kills three in Bangladesh textile factory

At least 30 people were injured including some who jumped from the upper floor after the fire quickly raced through the six-storey factory, police inspector Sheikh Kabirul Islam said.

Police initially said dozens of workers were still missing but later retracted and said they were unsure how many were unaccounted for.

Firefighters rescued 25 people from the roof of the factory, which produced noodles and drinks, but could not confirm further casualties.

"Once the fire is under control, we will conduct a search and rescue operation inside. Then we can confirm any further casualties, if any," Debashish Bardhan, fire service spokesman, told AFP.

Mohammad Saiful, a factory worker who escaped the fire, said there were dozens of people inside when the blaze began.

"On the third floor, gates on both stairwells were closed. Other colleagues are saying there were 48 people inside. I don't know what happened to them," he said.

Mamun, another worker, said he and another 13 workers ran to the roof after the fire broke out in the ground floor and black smoke covered the whole factory.

"Fire fighters brought us down by using rope," he told reporters.

As clouds of smoke billowed from the factory building, hundreds of distraught people gathered outside to find out updates of their kins.

One of them was Nazrul Islam.

"We came here because my niece was not receiving our phone calls for a while. And now the phone is not ringing at all. We are worried," he said.

Bangladesh factory unclear Hashem Food and Beverage factory Rupganj Jayedul Alam

Three killed, 30 injured in Bangladesh factory fire

Criticality of higher tax collection stressed

Tarin for two more valuations of PSM assets

Official explains how sell-off proceeds being spent

IHC verdict against top NBP officials suspended

Tabish Gohar being removed?

Will shut down restaurants, wedding halls if SOPs not followed, warns Asad Umar

Biden lost faith in the US mission in Afghanistan over a decade ago

Taliban reassure Moscow: Russia-led bloc ready to act if Afghan border unravels

Umar rules out imposition of complete lockdown

ECB to flex its financial muscle in climate change fight

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters