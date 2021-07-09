Spot gold to test support at $1,789

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is expected to test a support at $1,789 per ounce, a break below which could cause a fall to $1,774.

The contract failed twice to break a resistance at $1,813. The failures suggest the formation of a temporary top around this barrier.

The rise from $1,749.20 could be ending.

A break above $1,818 could lead to a gain to $1,833.

Spot gold to retest support at $1,789

On the daily chart, the metal is riding on a wave c which is capable of travelling into $1,840-$1,897 range. However, it failed twice to break a resistance at $1,806.

It seems the metal is suffering from a weak momentum to overcome this barrier. It may retreat towards $1,784 first.

