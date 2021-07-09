ANL 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
ASC 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
ASL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
BOP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
FCCL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.77%)
FNEL 9.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.01%)
GGL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.43%)
HUMNL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
JSCL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.49%)
KAPCO 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-10.13%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
MLCF 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.97%)
NETSOL 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.44%)
PACE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.79%)
PAEL 35.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PIBTL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.58%)
SNGP 49.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.37%)
TELE 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
TRG 174.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
UNITY 43.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 5,220 Decreased By ▼ -10.15 (-0.19%)
BR30 27,219 Decreased By ▼ -84.11 (-0.31%)
KSE100 47,872 Decreased By ▼ -181.04 (-0.38%)
KSE30 19,248 Decreased By ▼ -118.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold to test support at $1,789

  • A break above $1,818 could lead to a gain to $1,833
Reuters 09 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is expected to test a support at $1,789 per ounce, a break below which could cause a fall to $1,774.

The contract failed twice to break a resistance at $1,813. The failures suggest the formation of a temporary top around this barrier.

The rise from $1,749.20 could be ending.

A break above $1,818 could lead to a gain to $1,833.

Spot gold to retest support at $1,789

On the daily chart, the metal is riding on a wave c which is capable of travelling into $1,840-$1,897 range. However, it failed twice to break a resistance at $1,806.

It seems the metal is suffering from a weak momentum to overcome this barrier. It may retreat towards $1,784 first.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Spot gold gold price Asia Gold gold usa

Spot gold to test support at $1,789

Criticality of higher tax collection stressed

Tarin for two more valuations of PSM assets

Official explains how sell-off proceeds being spent

IHC verdict against top NBP officials suspended

Tabish Gohar being removed?

Will shut down restaurants, wedding halls if SOPs not followed, warns Asad Umar

Biden lost faith in the US mission in Afghanistan over a decade ago

Taliban reassure Moscow: Russia-led bloc ready to act if Afghan border unravels

Umar rules out imposition of complete lockdown

ECB to flex its financial muscle in climate change fight

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters