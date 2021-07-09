ANL 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
Jul 09, 2021
Turkey's C/A deficit seen at $3.03b in May

  • Turkey's import-reliant economy, worth $717 billion in 2020
Reuters 09 Jul 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey's current account is expected to show a deficit of $3.03 billion in May, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, with the full-year deficit seen narrowing thanks to rising exports and a partial recovery in tourism revenues.

Turkey's import-reliant economy, worth $717 billion in 2020, has been prone to big trade deficits and a boom-bust growth cycle that was exacerbated by last year's pandemic.

The current account recorded a deficit of $36.72 billion in 2020 due mostly to a sharp rise in the trade deficit and plunging tourism revenues due to coronavirus fallout.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 12 economists showed a deficit of $3.03 billion in May, with estimates ranging between deficits of $1.5 billion and $3.2 billion. The deficit was $3.76 billion in May 2020.

Turkey's C/A deficit seen $3.8bn in March

A major component of the current account, the trade deficit widened 20.2% year-on-year to $4.13 billion in May, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

An uptick in tourism revenue and exports are expected to narrow the deficit in 2021 as a whole compared to last year. The median estimate for the full-year deficit was $23.25 billion, in a range of $18 billion to $29.1 billion.

Turkey's 12-month current account ended 2019 in surplus for the first time since 2001, though the monthly reading dipped back towards the end of the year as the economy recovered from a recession brought on by a 2018 currency crisis.

The central bank is scheduled to announce the May current account data at 0700 GMT on July 9.

