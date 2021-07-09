ANL 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
ASC 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
ASL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
BOP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
FCCL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.77%)
FNEL 9.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.01%)
GGL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.43%)
HUMNL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
JSCL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.49%)
KAPCO 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-10.13%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
MLCF 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.97%)
NETSOL 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.44%)
PACE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.79%)
PAEL 35.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PIBTL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.58%)
SNGP 49.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.37%)
TELE 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
TRG 174.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
UNITY 43.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 5,225 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,222 Decreased By ▼ -80.85 (-0.3%)
KSE100 47,872 Decreased By ▼ -181.04 (-0.38%)
KSE30 19,248 Decreased By ▼ -118.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yen, Swiss franc stand tall as risk aversion pummels Aussie, kiwi

  • The benchmark US Treasury yield dipped to a nearly five-month low of 1.25% overnight
Reuters 09 Jul 2021

TOKYO: The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc stood tall on Friday, while risk-sensitive currencies including the Australian and New Zealand dollars dipped to fresh multi-month lows as investors turned cautious about the global economic recovery.

Bonds have rallied while stocks took a hammering worldwide amid growing concerns the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 could derail a revival that is already showing pockets of weakness.

The benchmark US Treasury yield dipped to a nearly five-month low of 1.25% overnight, before rebounding to 1.3433% in Asia. It was as high as 1.5440% just two weeks ago.

That decline in yields has pressured the US currency. The dollar index clawed back part of Thursday's 0.36% slide, rising less than 0.1% to 92.454. On Wednesday, it had pushed to a three-month high of 92.844.

The euro held on to most of a 0.45% jump from overnight, slipping less than 0.1% to $1.18355.

Euro stands tall in broad risky FX bets rout

The yen changed hands at 109.915 per dollar, weakening about 0.15% after the previous session's 0.8% rally.

"There is certainly a wind of change in markets," with concerns about inflation now shifting to concerns about growth, Rodrigo Catril, a strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a client note.

"There has not been a single catalyst triggering a turn in sentiment, instead it seems that an accumulation of events," including the rapid spread of the Delta variant and perceptions that central bank tightening could choke the recovery, he said.

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly last week, an indication that the labour market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be choppy.

The Swiss franc held on to gains from Thursday, when it soared more than 1%, to trade at 0.91525 per dollar.

The Aussie slipped a further 0.2% to $0.74175 after earlier touching a fresh low for the year at $0.7410. On Thursday, it posted a 0.7% decline.

New Zealand's kiwi lost 0.1% to $0.69365, and dipped as low as $0.6923, matching the weakest level since November. It had plunged more than 1% in the previous session.

"The longer the reassessment of a global recovery continues, the more these currencies will weaken," Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso wrote of the Antipodean currencies in a research note.

"Our new forecasts predict weakness in these currencies for the rest of the year," with Aussie falling to $0.72 and kiwi to $0.6650, "but the risk is both currencies dip modestly below our guidance," he said.

Euro Yen Swiss franc US currency COVID19 New Zealand dollars Australia Bank Delta variant

Yen, Swiss franc stand tall as risk aversion pummels Aussie, kiwi

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio at 3.65%, highest since June 4

Tarin for two more valuations of PSM assets

Official explains how sell-off proceeds being spent

IHC verdict against top NBP officials suspended

Tabish Gohar being removed?

Will shut down restaurants, wedding halls if SOPs not followed, warns Asad Umar

Biden lost faith in the US mission in Afghanistan over a decade ago

Taliban reassure Moscow: Russia-led bloc ready to act if Afghan border unravels

Umar rules out imposition of complete lockdown

ECB to flex its financial muscle in climate change fight

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters