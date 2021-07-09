ANL 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
ASC 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
ASL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
BOP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
FCCL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.77%)
FNEL 9.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.01%)
GGL 49.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.23%)
HUMNL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
JSCL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.49%)
KAPCO 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-10.13%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
MDTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
MLCF 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.97%)
NETSOL 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.44%)
PACE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.79%)
PAEL 35.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PIBTL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.58%)
SNGP 49.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.37%)
TELE 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
TRG 174.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
UNITY 43.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 5,220 Decreased By ▼ -9.79 (-0.19%)
BR30 27,203 Decreased By ▼ -100.2 (-0.37%)
KSE100 47,849 Decreased By ▼ -203.72 (-0.42%)
KSE30 19,239 Decreased By ▼ -127.19 (-0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021
Print

ECB to flex its financial muscle in climate change fight

Reuters Updated 09 Jul 2021

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank will take greater account of climate change in its core policy decisions, in the latest move by one of the world's biggest central banks to curb carbon emissions.

Europe's most powerful financial authority made its announcement before the launch next week of a package of measures by the European Union, which is striving to lead the world in greening the economy.

ECB President Christine Lagarde, who has spoken passionately about the need for climate action and shared stages with green campaigners such as David Attenborough, has made it a priority to establish the bank's role in the field.

Setting out interventions that will make it substantially more forward-leaning on climate than the U.S. Federal Reserve, the ECB said on Thursday that climate change would be a factor in policy relating to disclosure of financial information, risk assessment, collateral and corporate sector asset purchases.

"The ECB will adjust the framework guiding the allocation of corporate bond purchases to incorporate climate change criteria, in line with its mandate," it said in a statement.

"These will include the alignment of issuers with, at a minimum, EU legislation implementing the Paris agreement through climate change-related metrics or commitments of the issuers to such goals," the central bank added.

