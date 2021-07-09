‘Role of media important for survival of democracy’

HYDERABAD: Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Sawai Khan Chhalgari said that the role of media was very important for the survival of democracy and the Information Department was trying hard to facilitate media persons to perform their professional duties.

He was addressing at a reception given in his honour and farewell of retired Information Officer Shama Khyber and Photographer Usman Baig at his office Shahbaz Building Hyderabad Wednesday.

He said that Information Department led by Provincial Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and headed by Information Secretary was working well and effective measures had been taken by the Sindh government for the safety and health of journalists in Sindh.

He said after Karachi, Hyderabad division was a very important division and we were moving ahead with a team of best officers and were working hard to publicise

people welfare projects of Sindh Government so that people could get maximum benefits from these projects.

The Director Information said that the services of retired employees would always be remembered. “As Director Information Hyderabad, I will leave no stone unturned to bring positive and visible change in Information Department Hyderabad,” he vowed.

He said that in order to encourage and create better working environment, the performance award would be given to officers and staff on their best performance. Retired Information Officer Shama Khyber and photographer Usman Baig also spoke on the occasion.

