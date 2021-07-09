Afghanistan policy: Political leaders to be taken into confidence: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday assured the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs that the political leadership would be taken into confidence on the government’s policy with regard to Afghanistan and the post US forces withdrawal situation.

The committee met for an in-camera session to discuss the evolving situation in Afghanistan, and impacts of the US forces’ withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, besides other agenda items.

In his remarks, before the committee was given a detailed briefing by senior Foreign Office officials, Foreign Minister Qureshi said a comprehensive briefing by the top military leadership has already been given to the parliamentary leaders on July 1.

He said the briefing to the parliamentary leaders was aimed at taking the political leadership into confidence and to take their input with regard to the future policy with regard to the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Qureshi told the committee that Pakistan has been playing a constructive role in the Afghan peace process for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan, adding that the Afghan conflict has no military solution.

He said restoration of peace in Afghanistan is a shared responsibility and Pakistan would continue to play its part towards the peaceful solution of the Afghan conflict.

The foreign minister further assured the participants that he would be available if further clarification on policy with regard to Afghanistan required.

A participant told Business Recorder that the committee members shared their views with regard to the evolving security situation in Afghanistan and its direct impact on Pakistan, being the immediate neighbour.

He said that the committee was informed that a comprehensive strategy is being evolved to deal with any situation by keeping an open eye on the borders along Afghanistan.

